Egypt's Trade With G20 Countries Hits $70.4Bn In First 9 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported an increase in trade between Egypt and the Group of 20 countries (G20) to $70.4bn during the period extending from January to September 2025, compared to $61.7bn in the same period in 2024. This figures marks a growth of 14.1%.

The announcement was made on the occasion of the start of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, which is held on 22 and 23 November, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attending on behalf of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The G20 includes Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK, and the US.

According to CAPMAS, Egyptian exports to G20 countries increased to $15.7bn during January-September 2025, up from $14.2bn in the same period of 2024, an increase of 10.6%. The report showed Italy topping the list of G20 importers of Egyptian products at $3bn, followed by Turkey at $2.4bn, Saudi Arabia $2.3bn, the US $2.1bn, the UK $1.2bn, Germany $902.7m, Brazil $859.5m, France $787.8m, Russia $620.6m, and India $613.3m.

CAPMAS also pointed out that key exported commodity groups included vegetables and fruits worth $2bn, ready-made garments $1.9bn, mineral fuels and oils $1.7bn, electrical machinery and equipment $1.3bn, fertilizers $1.1bn, and iron and steel $954.6m.

Furthermore, the agency said that Egyptian imports from G20 countries reached $54.7bn during January-September 2025, compared to $47.5bn in the same period of 2024, a rise of 15.2%.

It further noted that China came at the top of the list of exporters to Egypt at $13.9bn, followed by the US at $9.3bn, Saudi Arabia $7.1bn, Russia $3.7bn, Germany $3.2bn, Brazil $3bn, Turkey $2.8bn, India $2.7bn, Italy $2.1bn, and Indonesia $1.4bn, according to CAPMAS.

Major imported commodity groups included electrical and mechanical machinery worth $9.1bn, grains $3.5bn, vehicles and tractors $3.4bn, plastics $2.5bn, oil seeds and oleaginous fruits $1.5bn, and organic chemicals $1.4bn.

On the other hand, CAPMAS said that G20 investments in Egypt were estimated at $12.2bn in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, up from $11.3bn in FY 2023/2024.

The US ranked first with $3.3bn. It was followed by the UK $2.9bn, Italy $2.5bn, Saudi Arabia $1.1bn, France $767.1m, Germany $446.3m, China $277.6m, and Japan $191.5m.

Egyptian investments in G20 countries recorded $7.5bn in FY 2024/2025, compared to $7bn in FY 2023/2024.

Italy led the recipients with $2.6bn, followed by the UK $1.7bn, the US $1.6bn, Germany $347.5m, South Korea $296.9m, Saudi Arabia $295m, and China $109.2m.

Data from CAPMAS also showed that remittances from Egyptians working in G20 countries reached $11.3bn in FY 2023/2024, compared to $11.1bn in FY 2022/2023. Saudi Arabia ranked first at $8bn, followed by the US $2.1bn, the UK $646.3m, Germany $144.8m, Canada $108.4m, Italy $100.2m, France $71.1m, and Australia $61m.

Remittances sent by foreign workers in Egypt to G20 countries made up a total of $199m in FY 2023/2024, compared to $215.6m in FY 2022/2023.

The UK ranked first with $59.5m, followed by the US $36.4m, India $19.6m, France $14.1m, Saudi Arabia $11.6m, Canada $9.5m, Turkey $9.4m, Germany $8.1m, Australia $6.6m, and South Africa $6.1m.