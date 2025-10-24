EU Sanctions Three Indian Firms For Alleged Links With Russian Defence Sector

MENAFN - KNN India)The European Union has imposed sanctions on 45 entities for allegedly supporting Russia's military-industrial complex, including three companies based in India.

The move is part of the EU's 19th package of measures against Russia, aimed at tightening controls on the transfer of dual-use goods and advanced technologies that could strengthen Moscow's defence capabilities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The three Indian firms named in the sanctions list are Aerotrust Aviation Private Limited, Ascend Aviation India Private Limited, and Shree Enterprises.

According to the EU, these companies were involved in facilitating the circumvention of export restrictions by enabling the transfer of drone components, microelectronics, and machinery used in weapons manufacturing.

Out of the 45 sanctioned entities, 17 are located outside Russia. These include 12 firms from China (including Hong Kong), three from India, and two from Thailand.

The inclusion of Indian companies marks a significant expansion of the EU's global sanctions network as it targets supply chains that allegedly help Russia procure sensitive technologies indirectly.

The sanctioned entities will now face tighter export controls, limiting their access to critical goods and equipment that can be used for military purposes.

The EU said the measures are intended to close loopholes and prevent the re-export of banned materials through third countries.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Indian government regarding the EU's decision.

The development, however, could raise diplomatic sensitivities, as India has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict while continuing economic and defence engagements with both Western nations and Russia.

