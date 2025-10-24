Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Featured In Channelchek Report Highlighting AVERSA Fentanyl Progress

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a pharmaceutical company developing transdermal drug delivery technologies, was featured in a Channelchek report by Noble Capital Markets summarizing its presentation at Noble's Virtual Emerging Growth Conference. The Oct. 23, 2025, report highlights the company's lead product, AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse-deterrent transdermal patch that releases aversive agents if tampered with, reducing the risk of opioid misuse. Market projections estimate annual sales of $200 million, potentially rising to $800 million if the FDA mandates abuse-deterrent patches across the category. Following completion of its manufacturing scale-up with Kindeva Drug Delivery, Nutriband expects to begin a human abuse liability study in early 2026 and file a New Drug Application later that year. Noble reaffirmed its Outperform rating and $15 price target, citing Nutriband's ability to fund R&D through its contract manufacturing division without shareholder dilution.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

