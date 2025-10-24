Drive Toward New Gold Production Advances At Lafleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) Beacon Mill Site In Renowned Quebec Greenstone Belt



Gold explorer and near-term producer LaFleur Minerals is approaching restarting gold production operations at its gold deposit in the globally recognized Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec

LaFleur is undergoing a 7,500 metre drill program, with assayed results thus far showing multiple mineralized zones and favorable conditions for a near-surface, open-pit operation at its Swanson Gold Project

The company's position is further de-risked by a fully permitted tailings storage facility and gold mill capable of processing over 750 metric tons per day, just 60 km from its exploration project LaFleur has consolidated claims around its now district-scale 18,304-hectare (45,230-acre) Swanson site and production at its nearby Beacon Gold Mill will begin with a de-risked bulk sample from Swanson, while further expansion following mineral structures across the site remains a potential option

LaFleur's ongoing 7,500 metre drilling operation has already produced assay results showing high-grade, near-surface intercepts, which exist in the district-scale site strategically located in the...

LaFleur's ongoing 7,500 metre drilling operation has already produced assay results showing high-grade, near-surface intercepts, which exist in the district-scale site strategically located in the...

Qualified Person Statement:

All scientific and technical information contained in this article has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

