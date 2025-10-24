Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners And Sustain Socal To Co-Host 8Th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event Oct. 2829

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners and Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) announced they will co-host the 8th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event virtually on Oct. 28–29, 2025. The conference will feature 1-on-1 and small-group meetings via Zoom, connecting senior executives from sustainability-focused private companies with investors across venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, and foundations. Discussion topics will span Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Clean Fuels, Circular Economy, Grid/Battery Tech, and AgTech. ROTH Managing Director Robert Stephenson said the firm is proud to continue supporting the region's sustainability ecosystem, while Sustain SoCal President and CEO Scott Kitcher noted that the partnership has been instrumental in driving innovation, collaboration, and economic growth across the sector.

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a 10+ year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit .

About ROTH:

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

