Coast Guard Launches 2 Fast Patrol Vessels Ajit, Aparajit In Goa

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Friday launched two advanced Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), ICG Ship Ajit and ICGS Aparajit, at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

These vessels are the seventh and eighth in a series of eight indigenously built FPVs being constructed by GSL for the ICG, marking an important step forward in enhancing the nation's coastal surveillance and response capabilities, said an official statement.

Designed and built entirely by GSL, the FPVs reflect the growing strength of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.

Measuring 52 metres in length and displacing 320 tonnes, these vessels are equipped with Controllable Pitch Propellers (CPP), the first of their kind in this class in India, offering superior manoeuvrability and propulsion efficiency, said the statement.

They are capable of multi-mission roles including fisheries protection, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy and search and rescue operations, particularly around India's island territories and Exclusive Economic Zone.

The vessels were launched by Manju Sharma, in the presence of Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Dr Mayank Sharma, who was the Chief Guest.

The event was also attended by Commander, ICG Region (West) Inspector General Bhisham Sharma, along with senior officers from the ICG and Goa Shipyard Limited.

Commending the ICG and GSL for their achievement, Dr Mayank Sharma lauded the project's contribution to domestic industry, employment generation and the MSME ecosystem, emphasising how such initiatives are bolstering national self-reliance in maritime capability.

With the induction of two FPVs, the ICG continues to expand its fleet of modern, high-speed platforms, ensuring enhanced operational readiness and maritime safety across India's vast coastline.

The launch further cements GSL's position as a key player in building next-generation indigenous defence vessels for the nation. The new vessels will also help ICG to guard the country's Exclusive Economic Zone more efficiently.

