President Ilham Aliyev Awards Sardar Safarov Highest Military Rank Of Major General

2025-10-24 10:06:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of Azerbaijan Sardar Safarov has been awarded the highest military rank of major general, Azernews reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

