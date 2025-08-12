403
Tesla Kicks Off Showroom in India’s New Delhi
(MENAFN) Tesla, the American multinational known for its automotive and clean energy innovations, inaugurated its second showroom in India on Monday. The new outlet is situated at Worldmark 3 in Aerocity, New Delhi, marking the company’s first presence in the nation’s capital.
"The Aerocity location marks the company's first outlet in the country's national capital and second in the entire country," a company official stated.
This follows Tesla’s initial entry into India’s electric vehicle market last month, when it opened its first showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the country's financial hub.
Sources report Tesla is moving swiftly to expand its supercharging infrastructure across the Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, targeting vehicle deliveries to begin by September.
Despite these aggressive moves, Tesla has no current plans to set up a manufacturing facility in India.
At present, Tesla’s India offerings are limited to the Model Y SUV, with intentions to roll out additional models as sales grow.
Last month, Tesla unveiled pricing for its EVs in India, listing the Model Y rear-wheel drive at $71,149 and the long-range version at $80,583 (on-road prices).
Industry analysts suggest Tesla’s main competition will come from German luxury brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, rather than India’s domestic EV manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra.
