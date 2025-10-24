Vienna Conference Highlights Rising Geopolitical Role Of Caucasus And Central Asia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On October 21, an international conference titled“The Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe in a New Global Order” was held in the Austrian capital, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the Vienna Diplomatic Academy, and the Center for International Relations and Sustainable Development, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony featured remarks by Ambassador Martin Eichtinger, Director of the Vienna Diplomatic Academy. Panel discussions included contributions from members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, such as Vuk Jeremić, President of the 67th Session of the UN General Assembly; Benita Ferrero-Waldner, former Austrian Foreign Minister and EU Commissioner; Boris Tadić, former President of Serbia; Nino Burjanadze, former President and Speaker of the Georgian Parliament; and Ana Birchall, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania and former Greek Foreign and Defense Minister.

The discussions focused on the growing role of the Caucasus and Central Asia in global politics, emerging opportunities for interregional cooperation, the restoration of trust in international diplomacy, and the partnership of South Caucasus and Central Asian countries with the European Union.

On the sidelines of the event, members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center also held meetings with former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, former Austrian Chancellors Alfred Gusenbauer and Sebastian Kurz, and Jan Kubiš, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Slovakia and former Slovak Foreign Minister.