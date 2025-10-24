NSQ, Spurious And Misbranded: What Do These Drug Terms Really Mean?

Every month, India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) quietly plays a vital role in protecting public health by testing medicines to ensure that what we buy and consume is safe and effective. In its latest report for September 2025, the CDSCO revealed that several medicines failed to meet government quality standards.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, 52 drug samples tested by Central Drugs Laboratories were found to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ), while State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 60 more. That means a total of 112 medicines failed quality checks last month alone.

But what do these terms NSQ, spurious, or misbranded actually mean? And why should ordinary consumers care? Let's break it down.

What does NSQ mean?

When a medicine is labeled NSQ (Not of Standard Quality), it means the sample did not pass one or more of the quality tests prescribed by government laboratories.

This could involve something as simple as a difference in potency, composition, or stability. However, it is important to note that these findings are batch-specific. Meaning, the issue applies only to the tested batch, and not automatically to every batch of that same medicine in circulation.

When a medicine turns out to be fake

Among the samples tested in September, one case from Chhattisgarh stood out. The investigation found that the medicine in question was spurious, essentially a counterfeit drug manufactured by an unauthorized producer using the brand name of another company.

Authorities are now investigating the case, and legal action will follow under relevant drug safety laws. Such cases highlight how counterfeit drugs can infiltrate the market and endanger lives.

CDSCO and States: A joint effort

The CDSCO doesn't work alone. These checks are conducted in close coordination with state drug control departments to swiftly detect, investigate, and remove unsafe medicines from the market.

This constant monitoring is a crucial part of ensuring that India's pharmaceutical supply remains trustworthy, both for patients and healthcare professionals.

Why public awareness matters

Experts say that vigilance among consumers and healthcare workers is equally important. If someone suspects a medicine is fake or not working as it should, they can report it directly to CDSCO or local drug authorities. Early reporting can prevent the circulation of unsafe products and protect others from harm.

Keeping medicines safe and trustworthy

The CDSCO's monthly surveillance helps maintain confidence in the pharmaceutical system, ensuring that medicines reaching the public are safe, effective, and reliable. By identifying NSQ and spurious drugs, regulators can act fast to pull them from the shelves, reinforcing the message that patient safety is non-negotiable.

