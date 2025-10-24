Web3 Gaming Market Report 2025, Featuring Profiles Of Wemade, Animoca, Mythical, Immutable. And Fractal Gaming
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$39.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$88.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Markets Covered:
- By Game Type: Puzzle and Trivia Games; Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Sports and Racing Games; Strategy Games; Virtual Worlds; Other Game Types By Mode: Play-to-Earn (P2E); Free-to-Play (F2P); Subscription-Based; Hybrid Models By Device Type: Personal Computer (PC) or Desktop; Mobile; Consoles; Virtual Reality (VR) or Augmented Reality (AR) By in-Game Purchase: U.S. Dollar (USD); Ethereum; USD Coin (USDC); Other in-Game Purchases By End-Use: Casual Gamers; Hardcore Gamers; Investors or Speculators; Collectors; Community Builders
Subsegments:
- By Puzzle and Trivia Games: Word Games; Quiz-Based Games; Logic Puzzle Games; Memory Games; Sudoku-Style Games; Blockchain-Based Trivia Contests By Role-Playing Games (RPGs): Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs); Action Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Turn-Based Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Blockchain-Based Fantasy Role-Playing Games (RPGs); Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Character-Based Games; Sci-Fi Role-Playing Games (RPGs) By Sports and Racing Games: Fantasy Sports Games; Non-Fungible Token (NFT)-Based Football Games; Blockchain Racing Simulators; Play-to-Earn Car Racing Games; Cricket and Basketball Web3 Games; eSports-Integrated Games By Strategy Games: Real-Time Strategy Games (RTS); Turn-Based Strategy; Tower Defense Games; War and Empire Building Games; Blockchain Chess or Board Strategy Games; Resource Management Games By Virtual Worlds: Metaverse Platforms; Sandbox Gaming Worlds; Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Land Ownership Games; Social Interaction Worlds; Digital Real Estate Games; Open-World Blockchain Simulators By Other Game Types: Card Games; Casino and Gambling Games; Music and Rhythm Games; Horror-Themed Blockchain Games; Educational Games; Mixed-Genre Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Games
Web3 Gaming Market Regional and Country Analysis
Web3 Gaming Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Wemade Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Animoca Brands Corporation Limited Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Mythical Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Immutable Pty Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis Fractal Gaming Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
Web3 Gaming Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Dapper Labs Inc. LeewayHertz Technologies Inc. Illuvium Pty Ltd. The Sandbox Decentraland Foundation Gala Games Inc. SoluLab Inc. Ultra Stiftung StudioKrew Pte. Ltd. Sky Mavis Pte. Ltd. Enjin Pte. Ltd. Vulcan Forged Ltd. Big Time Gaming Inc. Nakamoto Games Ltd. Moonstream Entertainment Inc.
Global Web3 Gaming Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Web3 Gaming Market
Recent Developments in the Web3 Gaming Market
Web3 Gaming Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Growth Strategies
