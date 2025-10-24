Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?Over the past few years, the avionics radiation dosimetry market has been expanding substantially. The market, which was valued at $1.18 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $1.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. This significant growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors such as increased prevalence of cancer and use of radiation therapy, implementation of radiation safety regulations, progression in nuclear energy and industrial projects, raising awareness about occupational radiation risks, and technological advancements in dosimetry device production.

The avionics radiation dosimetry market size is predicted to significantly increase in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $1.87 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The forecasted sizeable growth is due to a rise in demand for immediate radiation monitoring, increasing acceptance of wireless and digital dosimeters, expanding regulatory requirements for radiation safety, heightened awareness of the risks associated with radiation exposure, and increased investment in avionics safety technologies. Leading trends projected in this period include improvements in wireless real-time dosimetry, the emergence of artificial intelligence-driven radiation dose analytics, innovation in dosimetry data management through the cloud, advancements in wearable compact dosimeter technology, and the evolution of automated dosimetry systems with superior throughput.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market?

The avionics radiation dosimetry market is tipped to grow on the back of the expansion in commercial aviation. Commercial aviation involves aircraft operation by airlines for profit-driven passenger and cargo transportation. Factors such as the growing middle-class segment and their disposable income have fueled the demand for air travel, thereby boosting commercial aviation. To safeguard aircrew, passengers, and in-flight electronic systems, avionics radiation dosimetry is employed to gauge cosmic radiation exposure during flights. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported in January 2025 that commercial air passenger traffic jumped from 6 trillion passengers per km in 2022 to 8 trillion passengers per km in 2023. This illustrates how the quick expansion of commercial aviation propels the growth of the avionics radiation dosimetry market. The uptick in space exploration activities is also expected to nudge the growth of the market due to the essential need for assuring safety and reliability in space missions. Space exploration which involves the study and understanding of outer space using astronomy, robotic spacecrafts, and manned spaceflight is on the rise. This is largely because advancements in technology have made space missions more practical and financially viable. In space exploration, avionics radiation dosimetry is used to monitor and measure radiation exposure to spacecraft electronics and its crew members to ensure their safety and the dependability of onboard systems. For instance, the UK Space Agency revealed in July 2024 that in 2023, 175 new UK organizations entered into space-related activities, showing an 11% growth compared to 2022. This demonstrates how the growth in space exploration is boosting the avionics radiation dosimetry market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market?

Major players in the Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

. HORIBA Ltd.

. Fluke Biomedical

. Ludlum Measurements Inc.

. PTW Freiburg GmbH

. RaySafe Technologies Ltd.

. ATOMTEX Group

. Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation



Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market Growth

The avionics radiation dosimetry market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Active Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters, Personal Dosimeters, Area Monitors, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Semiconductor-Based, Thermoluminescent, Optically Stimulated Luminescence, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Spacecraft, Others Application

4) By End-User: Airlines, Defense Organizations, Space Agencies, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

1) By Active Dosimeters: Electronic Personal Dosimeters (EPD), Real-Time Dosimeters, Pocket Dosimeters, Dose Rate Monitors

2) By Passive Dosimeters: Thermoluminescent Dosimeters (TLD), Optically Stimulated Luminescence (OSL) Dosimeters, Film Badges, Nuclear Track Detectors

3) By Personal Dosimeters: Wearable Dosimeters, Smart Or Connected Dosimeters, Badge Dosimeters, Ring Dosimeters

4) By Area Monitors: Fixed Radiation Monitors, Portable Area Monitors, Environmental Radiation Monitors, Gamma Or Neutron Monitors

5) By Other Product Types: Survey Meters, Spectrometry Devices, Radiation Mapping Systems, Ion Chamber Detectors

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Market By 2025?

In the Avionics Radiation Dosimetry Global Market Report 2025, North America held the most substantial market share in 2024. However, it is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report covers different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

