Moro Hub Partners With Scylla AI To Power Its Integrated Physical Security Platform With Cutting-Edge Video Analytics

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The collaboration aims to deliver world-class, AI-driven security solutions that enhance real-time threat detection, automation, and operational efficiency

Dubai, UAE, Oct 2025: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has announced a strategic partnership with Scylla Technologies Inc. (Scylla AI) to collaborate on cutting-edge AI video analytics thereby further strengthening Moro Hub's Integrated Physical Security Platform (IPSP) product line. Al-Radin Co. is supporting this collaboration as Scylla's value-added regional distributor, will provide technical support, enablement, and service continuity to ensure successful deployment and scalability. The agreement was signed between Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Albert Stepanyan, CEO and President of Scylla AI on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025.

The collaboration aims to deliver world-class, AI-driven security solutions that enhance real-time threat detection, automation, and operational efficiency for government and enterprise customers across the UAE and the wider Middle East. Under the agreement, Scylla's industry-leading AI analytics trusted by global enterprises and government organizations will be incorporated into Moro Hub's IPSP ecosystem. This technology collaboration will enhance visibility and enable proactive threat detection, effectively mitigating operator fatigue and redefining the management of security operations in today's increasingly complex built environments.

“This partnership with Scylla AI represents a major leap forward in our mission to empower organizations with intelligent, proactive, and scalable security solutions. By incorporating Scylla's AI video analytics prowess into our IPSP ecosystem, we are enabling our customers to strengthen their security posture, improve situational awareness, and contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in smart and secure cities,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Scylla AI is a global leader in intelligent video analytics, serving customers in over 40 countries. Its solutions reduce false alarms by up to 99%, offering unparalleled accuracy in detecting and responding to potential threats across enterprises, government facilities, and critical infrastructure.

“We are proud to join forces with Moro Hub to deliver next-generation AI video analytics across Dubai and the Middle East. This collaboration brings together Moro Hub's trusted digital infrastructure and Scylla's advanced technology to help customers achieve greater safety, resilience, and operational efficiency. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for smart, secure, and AI-driven environments,” said Albert Stepanyan, CEO and President of Scylla AI.

Supporting this collaboration, Al-Radin Co., Scylla's value-added regional representative, will play a critical role in ensuring seamless integration and long-term support.

“At Al-Radin Co., our partnership with Scylla AI and Moro Hub underscores our long-term commitment to building safer, more resilient communities. We bridge global AI innovation with local expertise, ensuring customers have the tools, training, and scalability needed to secure the future of digital transformation in the region.,” said Ahmad Younes, Managing Director of Al-Radin Co.

This partnership aligns with the UAE's initiatives reinforcing the country's commitment to leveraging advanced technology for sustainable, secure, and intelligent urban ecosystems.