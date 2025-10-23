Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia, Brazil Signed Mous To Advance Bilateral Partnership

2025-10-23 08:04:03
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Oct 24 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia and Brazil, yesterday, signed a series of memoranda of understanding (MoUs), to strengthen cooperation in a range of sectors, including energy, mining, agriculture, science and trade, according to a statement from the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat.

The signing ceremony, witnessed by Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, and Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, took place at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, during the state visit by Lula.

“Today (yesterday), we will sign four important agreements and understandings, and I hope this is proof that we are working quickly. I am confident that in the future, we will achieve even greater results,” said Prabowo during the bilateral meeting.

According to the presidential statement, the MoUs were signed between several government institutions and business entities from both countries.– NNN-ANTARA

