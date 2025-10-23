Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rogers Communications Inc.

2025-10-23 03:15:51
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Rogers Communications Inc.: Today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue was $753 million, up 26%. Adjusted EBITDA was $75 million. Rogers Communications Inc. shares T.B are trading up $0.21 at $52.45.

MENAFN23102025000212011056ID1110240259

