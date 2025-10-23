Professor of Applied Ethics and Director, Security and Risk Research, University of Portsmouth

Professor Peter Lee is a Professor of Applied Ethics, and Director, Security and Risk Research & Innovation at the University of Portsmouth. In 2022 he conducted a national police mental health survey in partnership with the Policing Institute in the Eastern Region (PIER) at Anglia Ruskin University: 'Understanding the impacts of Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) investigations.' In 2020 Peter led two research projects which explored legal, ethical, and moral perspectives on advanced technology weapon systems and, separately, moral injury in police online child sex crime investigators and RAF Reaper (drone) operators. Peter is a member of the Hampshire Constabulary Strategic Independent Advisory Group and a member of the Hampshire Constabulary Use of Force Scrutiny Panel. He is also a member of the Ministry of Defence Artificial Intelligence Ethics Advisory Panel, and an Expert Adviser of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Drones and Armed Conflict. From 2008 to 2017 he taught ethics and also air power studies at Royal Air Force College Cranwell for Kings College London and the University of Portsmouth respectively. Peter holds a PhD in War Studies from Kings College London which explores the emergence of Western war ethics. From 2001 to 2008 he served as a Royal Air Force chaplain.



–present Principal Lecturer in Military Ethics, University of Portsmouth –present Professor of Applied Ethics, University of Portsmouth

2010 King's College London, PhD in War Studies

ExperienceEducation