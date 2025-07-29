SAMYANG FOODS UNVEILS MEP, A NEW SPICY NOODLE SOUP BRAND THAT's FOOD FOR THE SOUL

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Arriving in stores and online this summer, MEP delivers slurpable satisfaction in three soup-forward flavors, each one composed to stir the senses and lift your mood with every sip and bite. Whether you're nursing a late-night craving or need a midday mood boost, MEP brings the kick you didn't know you needed.

For a generation that's always online but often overwhelmed, MEP offers a delicious escape – easy to eat, hard to forget. Each bowl is filled with slow-simmered flavor, a cozy texture and a unique twist that sets it apart from traditional instant ramyeon.

MEP is now available in three crave-worthy flavors:



Black Pepper & Beef Flavor Ramyeon: Rich, savory beef broth layered with cracked black pepper and slow-roasted aromatics. It's peppery, steamy and soul-warming.

Garlic & Clam Flavor Ramyeon: A briny, buttery broth kissed with roasted garlic and a splash of ocean essence. Think seaside comfort with an umami-packed punch. Red Pepper Chicken with Cilantro Flavor Ramyeon: Spicy chicken meets bright cilantro in this broth-forward bowl. Warming and herbaceous with a satisfying kick that lingers.

"MEP is made for those who crave more than just spice – they want bold flavor, cozy comfort and a little extra dopamine," said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. "Our goal is to deliver all of that in a way that feels fresh, modern, and effortless."

MEP is currently available at Hmart, Zion Market, Hanam Chain and Amazon, in a variety of formats to fit every pantry and lifestyle – including a 4-pack multipack for $6.99, a single-serve bowl for $2.59 each.

Follow along for launch updates, flavor drops and more at SamyangAmerica , and on Instagram (@samyangfoods_global) and TikTok (@mep_global).

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods's innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle, MEP and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica to learn more.

SOURCE Samyang Foods USA