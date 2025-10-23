Saudi Arabia Bans Employers From Charging Domestic Workers Recruitment, Permit Fees

Employers in Saudi Arabia are now prohibited from charging domestic workers any fees, including recruitment costs, work permit expenses, transfer of service, or change of profession charges.

According to the Guide to the Rights and Obligations of Domestic Workers, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) and obtained by Okaz, the new rules aim to ensure fair treatment and protection for domestic workers across the Kingdom.

Employers who violate these regulations will face fines of up to SR20,000 and a three-year ban on recruiting domestic workers. Repeat offenders could face a permanent ban and doubled penalties.

The guide ensures domestic workers in Saudi Arabia have a fair and stable work environment. As per the guide, employers cannot charge them for recruitment, transfers, or permits, and must pay wages on time as per the contract.

Workers are entitled to one rest day per week, at least eight hours of rest daily, and one month of paid leave after two years of service. They also receive a free return ticket home every two years, an end-of-service bonus equal to one month's salary after four years, and up to 30 days of sick leave per year with a medical report.

In a move reinforcing dignity and independence, the regulations explicitly state that employers cannot confiscate a worker's passport or iqama.

The guide lists a wide range of recognised domestic roles, including housekeepers, private drivers, home nurses, cooks, tailors, butlers, supervisors, and house managers. Other approved roles include home guards, personal assistants, farmers, physical therapists, and home coffee makers. The list may be expanded as needed to include other household-related professions.

Employers are required to sign an official employment contract as per the ministry's guidelines and must provide:



Suitable housing and meals (or an allowance in lieu).

Access to healthcare and legal documentation at their own expense.

The ability for workers to communicate regularly with their families. A safe work environment free from tasks that endanger health or violate human dignity.

The guide also outlines the domestic worker's responsibilities, including:



Maintaining proper conduct and respect toward the employer and family.

Protecting household property and keeping family matters confidential.

Refraining from verbal or physical abuse or leaving work without legitimate reason. Respecting Saudi laws, religion, customs, and social values.

The authority emphasised that the new guide stems from Saudi Arabia's ongoing commitment to ensuring justice, equality, and human dignity in all employment relationships. The ministry said it continues to develop policies that protect the rights of both employers and domestic workers while fostering a stable and ethical work environment.