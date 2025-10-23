KPMG And Fieldguide Reimagine AI-Enabled Assurance To Empower Clients With Precision, Speed, And Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collaboration, which includes a minority investment from KPMG LLP, will result in agentic AI capabilities to support assurance services

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPMG LLP, the audit and assurance, tax, and advisory firm, today announced a minority investment in and collaboration with Fieldguide, a leader in agentic AI for professional services, to enable proprietary agentic applications to support assurance services. This investment furthers KPMG's commitment to delivering AI-enabled, people-powered services for clients, pairing technology with domain insights and oversight to enhance quality.

The collaboration will result in the creation of dynamic, interactive agents that perform practitioner-designed procedures and analysis-accelerating delivery timelines, improving precision, and increasing client value. This approach positions KPMG and Fieldguide at the forefront of the coming wave of next-generation professional services with AI-driven outcomes that drive insights and enhanced service delivery.

“Our work with Fieldguide underscores KPMG's commitment to using AI to evolve delivery while maintaining a critical focus on transparency and reliability,” said Thomas Mackenzie, Audit Chief Digital Officer at KPMG.“This agentic solution represents a powerful combination of leading AI capabilities, delivering tangible benefits for our clients.”

With procedures performed at the speed of AI, real-time insights will support more dynamic decision-making, enabling professionals to focus on creating value for clients. KPMG clients will receive an experience that includes:



Quality and speed: Accelerate engagements while enhancing the firm's hallmark quality and rigor.



Insight-driven execution: Leverage KPMG's extensive industry experience and leading practices to deliver a solution that is tailored, proven, and ready for the enterprise.

Interactive collaboration: Integrate KPMG professionals and AI agents to deliver a seamless client experience-powered by human insights and enabled by AI technology.



“KPMG is rapidly deploying agentic capabilities to streamline data collection and accelerate execution, putting our professionals in the driver's seat to deliver next generation quality service,” said Brian Fields, Audit Transformation Leader at KPMG.“Collaborating with Fieldguide is part of our strategy to build the next generation of professional services, a future where humans manage AI agents to deliver cutting edge insights and a new, differentiated experience for our clients.”

“KPMG shares our belief that AI should augment practitioners and be purpose-built for the profession,” said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldguide.“KPMG's commitment to innovation, paired with Fieldguide's practitioner-centric AI, represents an important step forward in shaping the future of professional services. We look forward to working together to elevate client service and audit quality.”

Today's announcement follows several KPMG investments in AI, underscoring the firm's commitment to being a leader in the AI and innovation space. This includes recent minority investments in AI-driven startups like Ema, Wokelo and Rhino.

This announcement also builds on KPMG's recently launched AI Assurance services KPMG AI Trust a multi-disciplinary suite of services enabled by technology platforms such as Microsoft, ServiceNow and Cranium, which are designed to help clients scale AI applications with enhanced AI reliability, accountability and transparency.

Learn more about KPMG Clara, the firm's enhanced AI capabilities for Audit engagements

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.



KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at .

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leader in purpose-built, professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory. The company's end-to-end engagement platform bridges innovation across firms, and enables audit and advisory practitioners to deliver superior work, enhance client experiences, and unlock growth for the next decade.

For more information or to request a demo of Field Agents, visit

