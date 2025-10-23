Apollino's RFN To Showcase World's First Full Matrix Of Electric Dirt Bikes At EICMA 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Italy, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.), through its innovative RFN brand, is set to make a significant impact on the off-road landscape at the much-anticipated EICMA 2025. The company will unveil its comprehensive matrix of mass-production electric dirt bikes, marking an industry-first lineup meticulously designed to cater to every stage of a rider's journey-from young beginners to seasoned professionals.

The highly anticipated showcase will take place at the RFN booth (Hall 11, Stand N21) from November 4th to 9th, 2025, at the prestigious Milan Rho-Fiera exhibition center. This exhibition not only highlights RFN's commitment to revolutionizing electric off-road mobility but also emphasizes its dedication to creating a seamless and integrated electric off-road ecosystem that caters to riders of all skill levels.









A Bike for Every Stage: The RFN Warrior Family

At the heart of the EICMA presentation is RFN's complete matrix, which has been thoughtfully articulated on its official website. The lineup includes an array of models designed to meet the needs of riders at different stages of their development:



RFN Warrior Kids Series: This series is specifically crafted for the youngest riders, allowing them to embark on their off-road adventures in a safe and joyful manner. These kids electric dirt bikes are designed with safety features and manageable power outputs to ensure that young riders can learn the basics while having fun.

RFN Warrior Youth Series: For skilled young riders who are ready to take their riding experience to the next level, the youth electric dirt bike series offers more power and performance. These models are engineered to provide the necessary support for young athletes as they progress in their skills and confidence.

RFN Warrior Series: Providing a perfect balance of power and lightweight handling, this series is ideal for intermediate riders. It includes dedicated models designed specifically for female riders, ensuring that all enthusiasts have access to machines that fit their riding styles and preferences. RFN Warrior Pro Series: Representing the pinnacle of performance, the flagship competition-level models in this series deliver power and performance that rival high-displacement gas-powered motorcycles. They are aimed at professional riders and serious enthusiasts looking for the ultimate in off-road performance.





A Vision for Global Electric Off-Road Mobility

"RFN's presence at EICMA is about demonstrating a clear pathway for the next generation of riders," stated a spokesperson for Apollino. "We are not merely launching individual products; we are establishing a community and a comprehensive ecosystem where a child can begin their journey on a safe RFN bike and progress all the way to a professional machine. This represents the future of accessible and sustainable off-road riding."

The company's vision extends beyond just manufacturing bikes; it encompasses fostering a culture of electric mobility that encourages environmental responsibility and inclusivity. By providing a full range of electric dirt bikes, RFN is paving the way for a new generation of riders who prioritize sustainability without compromising on performance or excitement.

EICMA 2025: The Global Launch Platform

EICMA, known as the world's premier motorcycle show, serves as the ideal platform for this global unveiling. Industry professionals, distributors, and media representatives from around the globe are invited to visit the RFN stand to experience the complete matrix of bikes firsthand. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the brand's vision for the future of electric mobility and witness the innovative features that set RFN apart in the competitive landscape of off-road vehicles.

The event promises to be a convergence of cutting-edge technology, thrilling designs, and a commitment to sustainable practices in the powersports industry. By showcasing its full range of electric dirt bikes, RFN aims to inspire attendees and demonstrate how electric mobility can enhance the off-road riding experience.

About Apollino

Apollino (Zhejiang Apollo Sports Technology Co., Ltd.) is a renowned name in the global powersports industry, dedicated to innovation, quality, and performance. With a diverse portfolio of vehicles designed for recreation, sport, and utility, Apollino empowers adventure and exploration for customers around the world. The brand has established itself as a leader in the market by consistently delivering products that meet the highest standards of safety and performance. To learn more about Apollino and its exciting range of vehicles, visit .

About RFN

RFN is a dynamic brand under the Apollino group, focusing exclusively on pioneering the next generation of electric two-wheelers. With a steadfast commitment to performance, accessibility, and sustainability, RFN is crafting a comprehensive range of electric dirt bikes and motorcycles aimed at inspiring a new wave of riders. The brand is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what electric off-road vehicles can achieve, ensuring that every rider-from novice to expert-can find a bike that fits their needs and aspirations. Discover the complete RFN Warrior family and explore the exciting possibilities of electric dirt biking at .

As the world continues to shift towards more sustainable modes of transportation, RFN stands at the forefront of this movement, ready to redefine the future of off-road biking. The upcoming EICMA 2025 event is not just a showcase; it is a celebration of innovation, community, and the limitless potential of electric mobility. Join RFN in embracing this thrilling future, where every ride is not only an adventure but also a step towards a more sustainable world.

Contact info:

Emma Taylor | Brand Promotion Manager

...

/>

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



