Tunisia, Libya reaffirm commitment to deepening economic cooperation


2025-10-23 09:51:37
(MENAFN) Tunisian Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri met with Libyan Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed al-Hwej in Tunis on Wednesday, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to expanding economic and trade cooperation, according to reports.

The discussions included a review of the outcomes from the Tunisian-Libyan Joint Trade Commission meeting held in Tripoli on December 7-8, 2024. Zenzri highlighted Tunisia’s dedication to broadening and diversifying trade relations with Libya while promoting deeper economic integration between the two neighboring nations. She also reiterated Tunisia’s support for Libya’s sovereign decisions, stressing that the Libyan issue remains an internal matter free from external interference.

Al-Hwej emphasized the need to harmonize standards to facilitate smoother cross-border trade. He also underscored the importance of promoting private sector growth, advancing the digitalization of administrative processes, and removing obstacles to commerce.

