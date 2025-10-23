403
Storm Benjamin cause flights distribution in Netherlands
(MENAFN) A powerful storm, named Benjamin, swept through the Netherlands on Thursday, causing significant disruptions to travel, reports indicate.
The Dutch national weather institute, KNMI, issued a “Code Orange” alert—the second-highest warning level—for the country’s western coastal provinces, predicting wind gusts of up to 120 km/h. Authorities warned that the storm could lead to falling trees, property damage, and interruptions to road traffic and public transport.
Rail services were heavily affected, with Dutch Railways implementing a reduced timetable and cautioning passengers about longer journey times and necessary transfers. Infrastructure operator ProRail noted that some track maintenance work would be suspended if wind conditions became too severe.
Air travel also faced disruptions, as KLM canceled dozens of flights from its Schiphol hub and warned of potential delays. Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport advised all travelers to consult its website for up-to-date flight information before heading to the airport.
