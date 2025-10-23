403
Three Men Accused of Assisting Russian Intelligence Get Arrested
(MENAFN) Three individuals have been detained in London on suspicion of aiding Russia’s foreign intelligence service, according to the Metropolitan Police.
The men, aged 48, 45, and 44, were apprehended at different locations in west and central London.
Authorities are currently conducting searches at these addresses, as well as at another location in west London.
The men were arrested under section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA) 2023, which pertains to assisting a foreign intelligence agency, specifically Russia. This is part of a broader investigation into alleged violations of the act, led by counter-terrorism police.
The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat the rising number of "proxies" being recruited by foreign intelligence agencies, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Commander Dominic Murphy, who leads Counter Terrorism Policing London, remarked that the police were observing a notable increase in such incidents.
"Anyone who might be contacted by and tempted into carrying out criminal activity on behalf of a foreign state here in the UK should think again," he emphasized.
He further stated that such activities would be thoroughly investigated and that anyone found involved would face prosecution, with the potential for very serious consequences for those convicted.
These arrests follow a recent case in Essex, where two men and a woman were detained last month on similar charges of spying for Russia.
In addition, six Bulgarian nationals were sentenced in May for espionage on behalf of the Kremlin across the UK and Europe.
