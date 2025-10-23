403
Japan to Focus on Bolstering Defense Capabilities
(MENAFN) Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi confirmed on Wednesday that Tokyo will focus on bolstering its defense capabilities, including revising three key national security documents, as part of a broader defense strategy overhaul.
The three key documents—National Security Strategy (NSS), National Defense Strategy (NDS), and the Defense Buildup Program (DPD)—were previously approved under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration in December 2022. These documents marked a significant pivot in Japan's defense policy post-World War II.
Motegi’s announcement comes as Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Japan on Monday for a three-day diplomatic trip. Trump’s visit will include meetings with Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Emperor Naruhito.
Speaking to the press the day after his appointment, Motegi emphasized Japan’s strategic approach to defense. "Such defense capability should not be focused just on the absolute amount or the ratio to GDP, but the defense capability itself," he stated.
The Trump administration has long urged its allies, including Japan, to increase defense spending. Motegi outlined that Japan would prioritize “the fundamental strengthening of our defense capabilities based on the national security strategy,” with a focus on reviewing the three critical policy documents.
Trump’s visit marks his first trip to Japan in nearly six years. Japan, a key ally of the U.S. in the Asia-Pacific region, is home to thousands of American troops and numerous military bases.
In addition to his Japan stop, Trump is embarking on a multi-nation tour of Asia, starting in Malaysia for the ASEAN summit from October 26 to 28 in Kuala Lumpur. He will also witness the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand. After Malaysia, Trump will head to Japan and then South Korea for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Meanwhile, Takaichi, who was sworn in as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, will also participate in the ASEAN summit and the APEC summit in South Korea. Takaichi reiterated the importance of Japan's relationship with its neighbor, South Korea, calling it "an important neighbor for Japan." Motegi also underscored the growing significance of Japan-South Korea relations, noting that they are "only becoming increasingly important."
