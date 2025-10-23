403
Syrian forces initiate army operations against French jihadists
(MENAFN) Syrian authorities have reportedly initiated a major military operation against remaining foreign jihadist groups in Idlib province, with particular focus on militants from France, according to reports. The government considers these groups, which previously aided it in overthrowing former President Bashar Assad, a significant security threat.
Clashes reportedly broke out overnight as Syrian forces stormed the so-called “French camp” in the city of Harem in western Idlib. Both sides are said to have sustained casualties, though exact numbers remain unclear. At least two jihadists were arrested. Authorities claim the camp is led by a French national of Senegalese origin, Omar Omsen, along with other foreign fighters.
The Syrian General Security Service stated that its objective is to capture Omsen and restore order in the area. Meanwhile, a Telegram channel linked to the jihadists released a statement from their leader accusing the government of acting in coordination with the US and an “international coalition” aiming to eliminate all foreign militants in Syria. The statement also reportedly included threats against Damascus, citing support from other international militant groups.
The interim government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa faces ongoing threats from the same factions that assisted it in coming to power last November, according to previous reports.
