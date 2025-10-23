National Boxer Reaches Semifinals Of European Championships

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Another Azerbaijani boxer has secured a spot in the semifinals at the European U15 Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro, Azernews reports.

Nasrin Abdullazade earned this opportunity by defeating Esila Yıldırım (Turkiye) in the quarterfinals.

Competing in the 40 kg category, the national team member won with a 5:0 score (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 29:28). With this victory, Abdullazade has at least secured a bronze medal.

Abdullazade will fight for a spot in the final against Ellie May Featherson (Ireland) on October 23.

A total of 369 boxers from 32 countries participate in the European U15 Boxing Championships.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been selected several times to host major boxing events.

The country previously hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the main qualification tournament for the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, marking the first youth competition to act as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.