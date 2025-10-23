Roper Technologies Announces Third Quarter Financial Results And New Share Repurchase Program

Third quarter 2025 highlights



Revenue increased 14% to $2.02 billion; acquisition contribution was +8% and organic revenue was +6%

GAAP net earnings increased 8% to $398 million; adjusted net earnings increased 12% to $557 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $810 million

Operating cash flow increased 15% to $870 million; free cash flow increased 17% to $842 million GAAP DEPS increased 8% to $3.68; adjusted DEPS increased 11% to $5.14, including a $(0.05) impact from third quarter bolt-on acquisitions not reflected in previous guidance



“Roper delivered another strong quarter and once again demonstrated the durability of our business model, with 14% revenue growth, 13% EBITDA growth, and 17% free cash flow growth,” said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO.“During the quarter, we continued to execute our strategy of acquiring businesses that enhance shareholder value creation, deploying $1.3 billion toward Subsplash and several bolt-on acquisitions. Importantly, all of our businesses continue to accelerate their AI innovation, with promising AI solution pipelines and increasing realization of internal efficiencies.”

“We remain well positioned to execute our disciplined acquisition approach, with significant M&A firepower and a robust pipeline of attractive opportunities. Additionally, our new share repurchase authorization underscores our confidence in Roper's strategy and our ongoing commitment to create shareholder value. Roper continues to deliver compelling long-term cash flow compounding to our shareholders, enabled by the powerful combination of our durable business portfolio and proven capital deployment capability.”

Updating 2025 guidance

“Our underlying earnings are trending toward the higher end of our previous guidance range despite the government shutdown and some timing delays at Neptune. During the quarter, we made another strategic technology investment to transform DAT into a digital freight marketplace with the acquisition of Convoy. We also acquired Orchard Software, which is being integrated into our Clinisys laboratory software business.”

“We are adjusting our full year 2025 DEPS guidance range to $19.90 - $19.95 compared to our previous guidance of $19.90 - $20.05 to reflect both our underlying trends and $0.10 of incremental DEPS dilution related to our third quarter acquisitions that were not reflected in our previous guidance. We continue to expect total revenue growth of approximately 13% and now expect organic revenue growth of approximately 6%,” concluded Mr. Hunn.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects adjusted DEPS of $5.11 - $5.16 including a $(0.05) impact from third quarter bolt-on acquisitions not reflected in previous guidance.

The Company's guidance excludes the impact of unannounced future acquisitions or divestitures, as well as potential share repurchases.

New share repurchase program

Roper's Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open-market purchases or through privately negotiated transactions subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of its common stock and may be suspended at any time at the Company's discretion. The timing and number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including the stock price, business and market conditions, corporate and regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities, acquisition opportunities, and other factors.

Conference call to be held at 8:00 AM (ET) today

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-836-8184 (US/Canada) or +1 646-357-8785, using conference call ID 03387. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available in the Investors section of Roper's website ( ) prior to the start of the call. The webcast can also be accessed directly by using the following URL . Telephonic replays will be available for up to two weeks and can be accessed by dialing +1 646-517-4150 with access code 03387#.

Use of non-GAAP financial information

The Company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with certain non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the accompanying financial schedules or tables. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Minority interest

Following the sale of a majority stake in its industrial businesses to CD&R, Roper holds a minority interest in Indicor. The fair value of Roper's equity investment in Indicor is updated on a quarterly basis and reported as "equity investments (gain) loss, net." Roper makes non-GAAP adjustments for the impacts associated with this investment.