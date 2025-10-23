403
US declares "era of impunity" for Haitian gangs is over
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Wednesday that the period of unchecked power for gangs in Haiti has ended, while reaffirming its support for initiatives aimed at restoring stability and democratic governance in the Caribbean nation, according to reports.
"We agree, Haiti, which has had a long and difficult history, truly stands at a crossroad. The country faces an unprecedented crisis…We have gangs that are terrorizing communities, extorting families, recruiting children to commit horrors on behalf of the gang leaders," US envoy Mike Waltz told the Security Council, cautioning that "the spillover effects of this violence threaten not only Haiti but the stability of the wider Caribbean and the Western Hemisphere."
Waltz praised the Council’s decision to transform the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission into a dedicated "Gang Suppression Force" (GSF) backed by a new UN Support Office in Haiti, in addition to renewing sanctions targeting gang leaders.
"The era of impunity is over for these gang leaders who promote violence and undermine the country's stability and governance," he said, highlighting that "stability and security is the oxygen that any type of investment economy or governance needs to move forward."
He added that the US "will remain relentless in pursuing those who undermine Haitian security and arm and finance these terrorist gangs."
Waltz also pledged to broaden the use of "all available tools, using all means necessary, including indictments, arrests, financial sanctions, arms seizures, visa and other immigration restrictions."
Calling on Haiti’s political and private sectors to back the drive toward democratic governance, he stressed that "this is not a crisis that can be ignored or deferred. It demands urgent, coordinated and decisive action. The people of Haiti cannot wait."
