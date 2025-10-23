403
Syrian Government Launches Offensive on Foreign Jihadists
(MENAFN) The newly-established Syrian authorities have reportedly initiated a large-scale military operation targeting the remaining foreign jihadist groups in the northwestern region of Idlib.
The operation appears to focus primarily on militants from France, according to various sources.
The government has officially labeled these groups, which once assisted in overthrowing former President Bashar Assad, as a significant security threat.
Clashes reportedly broke out as government forces launched an assault on the so-called "French camp" in the city of Harem, located in western Idlib, during the night.
This information was provided by the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
Both sides are said to have suffered casualties during the confrontation, though the exact number remains unclear.
At least two jihadists were reportedly taken into custody. The camp is reportedly managed by foreign fighters, led by a French national of Senegalese descent, Omar Omsen.
The Syrian General Security Service has stated that its objective is to capture Omsen and restore stability to the area.
A Telegram channel linked to the jihadists released a statement from their leader, claiming that the government is collaborating with the United States and an "international coalition" to eliminate all foreign militants within Syria.
The statement also included a warning to Damascus, asserting that it would face retaliation from other foreign militant groups.
The government of interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is now contending with threats from the very forces that helped propel it to power in November, as reported by a media outlet in May.
