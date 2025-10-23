403
Ukraine, Sweden Agree on Future Fighter Jet Deal
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement to pursue a significant long-term arms deal, in which Sweden would provide between 100 and 150 of its domestically-produced Gripen fighter jets.
This announcement was made by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday.
The discussions followed the recent approval by the Ukrainian parliament to amend its budget, increasing military spending by an additional 325 billion hryvnia ($7.7 billion), bringing the total to a record 2.96 trillion hryvnia ($70.86 billion).
While the deal has not yet been finalized, Sweden, which became NATO’s newest member in March 2024, has only confirmed that it signed a letter of intent regarding the matter.
Zelensky emphasized the importance of ensuring that Ukrainian forces begin operating the Gripen jets “next year.”
He stated, “We must do everything to get first real results next year,” during a joint press conference with Kristersson in Linkoping, Sweden.
Kristersson noted that the first jet deliveries could occur “within the next three years,” but described the entire process as a long-term undertaking.
The Saab JAS 39 Gripen, which has been in production since 1987, has seen the delivery of approximately 280 units in various configurations as of 2025.
Swedish manufacturer Saab AB aims to ramp up production to 20 to 30 jets annually within the next two years, as reported by a news agency.
On Telegram, Zelensky stated that Ukraine expects to receive “at least 100 such aircraft” as part of the upcoming agreement.
