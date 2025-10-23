University Of Mauritius Celebrates Diwali With Vibrant People-To-People Ties On Display

MENAFN - IANS) Port Louis, Oct 23 (IANS) Reaffirming the longstanding friendship between India and Mauritius, a Diwali celebration was organised by students at the Work Club of the University of Mauritius.

Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius Anurag Srivastava participated in the event and also extended heartfelt greetings to the people present, reflecting on the festival's deeper meaning.

According to the Indian High Commission in Port Louis, addressing the event, Srivastava spoke about the enduring bond between India and Mauritius, calling it "two nations in name, one family in spirit."

Emphasising the strong educational ties, the Indian High Commissioner highlighted various opportunities to connect with India, including fully funded scholarships at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, cultural immersion programmes like the Know India Programme (KIP) and the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card for persons of Indian origin.

He encouraged students to pursue excellence with purpose, reminding them that they are the torchbearers of the unique relationship between the two countries..

Celebrating the occasion, the students also organised various cultural activities showcasing the shared cultural heritage and vibrant people-to-people linkages between India and Mauritius, the Indian High Commission mentioned.

Last month, during his visit to India, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, underscoring the shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and for the Global South.

Both sides comprehensively reviewed the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between the two countries and identified new opportunities to deepen collaboration across various sectors of mutual interest.

Hailing the historical bilateral ties, PM Modi stated that India and Mauritius are two nations, but their dreams and destiny remain one.

While addressing a joint press meet alongside Ramgoolam, PM Modi announced India's special economic package for Mauritius that supports the infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors.

PM Ramgoolam also lauded India's continuous assistance over the years, highlighting that the country has benefited from India's expertise in key sectors of national development, including health, education and capacity-building.

"Over the years, India, through its various governments, has accompanied Mauritius in its journey toward progress and development...We have benefited from India's generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development. India's timely support in these areas continues to make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life of Mauritians," said Ramgoolam