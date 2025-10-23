403
WHO carries out first medical evacuation in Gaza since truce
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) announced late Wednesday that it successfully carried out the first medical evacuation from Gaza since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Oct. 10, transporting 41 critically ill patients.
In a post on the social media platform X, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the operation as the resumption of lifesaving transfers that had been halted during months of intense conflict. “WHO led today medical evacuation of 41 critical patients and 145 companions out of Gaza – first since the ceasefire,” he wrote.
As reported, Tedros highlighted that “around 15,000 patients are still waiting for approval to receive medical care outside Gaza,” emphasizing that many continue to require urgent treatment unavailable in the enclave’s damaged health facilities. He also called on nations to demonstrate solidarity and ensure that all routes are opened to speed up further medical evacuations.
