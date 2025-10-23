403
stc receives the “Excellence in Quality FWA User Experience” award during SAMENA’s 5th ELITE FWA Club Meeting at GITEX2025
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 22 October 2025: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, was recognized with the “Excellence in Quality FWA User Experience – stc Kuwait” award during the 5th ELITE Fixed-Wireless Access (FWA) Club Meeting, organized by SAMENA Telecommunications Council as part of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, UAE. The recognition highlights stc Kuwait’s pioneering leadership in the FWA market and its latest industry-first deployment of the FWA Mesh Experience Management Platform, which redefines indoor Wi-Fi performance. As part of the event, Eng. Turki AlQarefah, Director – Access Network Planning and Design at stc, participated as a speaker in a discussion held under the theme “Innovating the Future of FWA through 5G-A and AI.”
The FWA Mesh Experience Management Platform, launched earlier this year at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona in collaboration with Huawei, represents a breakthrough in home broadband innovation. Through the integration of IntelligentRAN network-intelligence capabilities, the platform provides real-time analytics, proactive performance optimization, and visibility across end-to-end user connections. This milestone comes in parallel with stc’s launch of new 5G spectrum during 2025, further enhancing the quality of FWA connectivity across Kuwait. The award presented by SAMENA recognizes these advancements, while the discussion served as an opportunity for Eng. AlQarefah to share stc’s insights on the evolution of FWA 3.0 and the role of next-generation technologies in enabling smarter, faster, and more reliable digital ecosystems across the region.
FWA services have grown rapidly across the Middle East, driven by the rising demand for fast, stable, and secure broadband access in both residential and business segments. However, the region’s distinctive infrastructure and environmental characteristics, such as dense, heat-insulated building structures, create challenges for indoor signal penetration. To address these complexities, stc introduced an intelligent platform that continuously monitors service performance and ensures optimal Wi-Fi coverage through advanced mesh management. These efforts have positioned 5G Baity as the most popular FWA brand in Kuwait, delivering consistent speed, coverage, and reliability, and setting a new benchmark for customer satisfaction in the sector.
Commenting on this recognition, stc stated that the award recognizes the Company’s ongoing commitment to enabling digital transformation in Kuwait through innovation and advanced technological solutions. The Company continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure and next-generation network management systems to enhance the quality of services offered to its valued customers. Focusing on intelligent connectivity and seamless user experiences, stc aims to ensure that its customers benefit from the full potential of 5G and beyond, supporting Kuwait’s position as a digitally advanced nation.
stc extended its appreciation to SAMENA Telecommunications Council for recognizing the Company’s achievements in transforming the regional FWA landscape. The Company affirmed that this milestone reflects stc’s dedication to setting new standards in service excellence and market innovation, as well as its ongoing mission to introduce new-to-market solutions that enrich the overall customer experience. Through these collective efforts, stc continues to build on its legacy as a key enabler of digital progress, contributing to Kuwait’s Vision 2035 and reinforcing its role as a trusted partner in the region’s digital evolution.
To find out more about stc’s events, promotions, and sponsorships, follow stc’s official social media platforms, visit one of stc’s branches, download mystc mobile application, visit or contact the customer service center by dialing 102 for around the clock assistance.
