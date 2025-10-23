Afghanistan Women's Football Team In Exile Joins FIFA Tournament In Morocco

The Afghanistan women's national football team in exile has been transferred to Morocco to participate in the upcoming FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025, after the venue was changed from Dubai due to visa complications.

According to The New Arab and international sports media, the tournament, originally scheduled to begin Thursday in the UAE, was postponed to Sunday after several players faced difficulties obtaining visas. The matches will now take place in Rabat, Morocco.

The exiled team, which fled Afghanistan after the Taliban banned women from sports, now competes under the name“Afghanistan Women United.” It will play against teams from Chad, Tunisia, and Libya in the group stage.

FIFA said in a statement that the event forms part of its broader“Strategic Action Plan for Afghanistan Women's Football,” aimed at offering continued support, training, and exposure opportunities for displaced Afghanistan athletes.

The Tunisian team currently ranks 96th in the FIFA world standings, while Chad and Libya are unranked - giving Afghanistan Women United a relatively balanced competition field.

The participation of the Afghanistan women's team in the Morocco series symbolizes resilience and international solidarity in women's sports. Despite ongoing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, the team's presence under FIFA's banner underscores a growing global commitment to protecting the athletic and human rights of women in exile.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram