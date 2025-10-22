Georgia, UN ESCAP Discuss Joint Efforts On Energy Efficiency And Digital Transformation
The meeting focused on joint initiatives in renewable energy, energy efficiency, digital transformation, and the development of green transport.
The sides also discussed the upcoming Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, where Alisjahbana will participate on October 22 and deliver a keynote address during the "Rethinking Global Trade" panel discussion.
ESCAP serves as an inclusive intergovernmental platform for 53 member states and 9 associate members across the Asia-Pacific region, promoting cooperation in pursuit of sustainable development. Alisjahbana has held her current post as UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP since 2018.
