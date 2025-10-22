Ashgabat Rolls Out Red Carpet For Oil And Gas Of Turkmenistan - 2025 Conference (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2025" (OGT 2025), held under the motto "Energy. Innovation. Development", has opened in Ashgabat, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

The forum, organized with the support of relevant ministries of Turkmenistan, brought together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, financial institutions, and leading energy companies from more than 60 countries.

The conference program includes plenary sessions, thematic sessions, and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and solutions for the oil and gas sector.

The focus is on the implementation of the transnational TAPI (Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Gas Pipeline) project, the development of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, and the application of innovation and green technologies in the energy sector.

The traditional OGT forum is an important platform for discussing global and regional energy development trends, strengthening strategic partnerships, and promoting sustainable solutions in the oil and gas industry.