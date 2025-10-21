Private Sector Plays Vital Role In Advancing Qatar's Economic Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the annual Government Procurement and Contracting Conference and Exhibition 'Mushtarayat', organised by the Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Development Bank, and the Qatar Chamber. The forum, which kicked off, yesterday, will run for three days.

The Chamber's delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani (pictured), QC Chairman, and included Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, First Vice-Chairman, along with Board Members Abdul Rahman Al Ansari, Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, and Shaheen Al Mohannadi.

In statements on the sidelines of the forum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani praised the significance of Mushtarayat, terming it as a strategic platform that strengthens communication and integration between the public and private sectors.

He said that the event, which highlights the annual procurement plans of government entities for the year 2026, holds great significance as it reviews the projects scheduled to be launched in the coming year.

He noted that this enables the private sector to be informed in advance about available investment and contracting opportunities, allowing it to prepare effectively to participate in implementing development projects, thereby enhancing the contribution of Qatari companies to the country's comprehensive development process.

He also stressed that the Qatari private sector has become a key partner in the country's economic development, playing a pivotal role in supporting the State's efforts to localise supply chains, increase local content, and contribute to the implementation of national projects in the fields of infrastructure, energy, services, and innovation.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that the Qatari economy continues to achieve robust growth rates, supported by sound financial and economic policies, and guided by the State's strategic approach to diversifying sources of income and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors. He added that the ongoing implementation of major projects across various sectors reflects the strength of the national economy and its ability to withstand global challenges.

He further underscored the Chamber's strong commitment to empowering Qatari companies to participate in government projects, highlighting its continuous efforts to address challenges facing them and enhance their competitiveness.