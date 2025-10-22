Happy Birthday Prabhas: Rajasaab To Fauji-Know Pan-India Star's Blockbuster Lineup

Birthday Special: Prabhas Gears Up for a Blockbuster Lineup With The Raja Saab, Salaar: Part 2, and More Pan-India Spectacles

Prabhas is a name that echoes through the hearts of people across the nation, an actor who is not just incredible at his craft but also possesses one of the strongest screen presences and most powerful filmographies. With blockbuster hits like the Baahubali franchise and Salaar, his box office dominance and massive fan following have firmly established him as the undisputed Pan-India star.

Today, as the superstar celebrates his birthday and turns a year older, he also stands tall with an exciting slate of mega projects lined up for release. From a romantic horror thriller to a gripping crime period drama, fans are in for a treat with his films across genres. Here's looking at Prabhas' upcoming slate of films!

Prabhas will return as Deva in the much-awaited sequel to his action blockbuster hit Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, the film is helmed by Prashanth Neel and promises to take the story to even greater heights. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how the intense narrative unfolds further and what new dimensions Prabhas brings to his fierce and commanding role in this next chapter of the action saga.

Prabhas is gearing up to join forces with director Hanu Raghavapudi in the tentatively titled project“Fauji”. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauji promises to be a grand-scale period drama set in the pre-Independence era. Prabhas' role in the film is highly anticipated.

Prabhas is all set to star in the horror-comedy The RajaSaab, which is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory. Prabhas will be seen in a completely new role, donning a very unique look and character in the film. He stars alongside Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in the film, which is slated for release on January 9, 2025.

Prabhas is all set to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's cop-drama, Spirit. The project is anticipated to be a gripping cop drama, where Prabhas will portray a serious and dedicated police officer. The story follows his mission to take down an international crime syndicate, promising high-octane action and intense drama.

Prabhas will reprise his role as Bhairava in the highly anticipated science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2. The sequel will focus on Bhairava's connection with Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama while continuing the story of the prophesied avatar, Kalki, promising grand visuals, deeper emotions, and an epic cinematic experience.