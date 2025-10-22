403
Multi-vehicle crash results in sixty-three deaths in Uganda
(MENAFN) At least 63 people have died following a severe traffic accident involving multiple vehicles on one of Uganda’s busiest highways, authorities reported Wednesday.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight local time (21:15 GMT) when two buses, traveling in opposite directions, attempted to overtake a lorry and a car, resulting in a direct collision.
According to the Uganda Police Force, one bus swerved to avoid the impact but triggered a "head on and side collision," setting off a "chain reaction" that caused other vehicles to lose control and overturn.
Police confirmed that in addition to the fatalities, several passengers were injured. Those affected were transported to hospitals in Kiryandongo, a town in western Uganda, for medical treatment. An official investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.
Authorities urged drivers to exercise caution, warning against "dangerous and careless overtaking," which they noted "remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country."
