Israel murders Lebanese civilian in new attack, ignoring truce deal
(MENAFN) A civilian lost their life on Wednesday after an Israeli strike hit the Nabatieh governorate in southern Lebanon, despite an existing ceasefire, according to local reports.
State news outlets indicated that an Israeli missile struck a motorcycle in the town of Ain Qana in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, killing the rider. No additional information about the victim’s identity was released.
There was no immediate response from the Israeli military regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
Israel has carried out repeated airstrikes in Lebanon, citing efforts to target Hezbollah infrastructure, even though a ceasefire has been in place since November 2024. According to the truce, Israeli forces were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 2025. In practice, however, troops have only partially retreated and continue to occupy five border outposts.
