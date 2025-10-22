403
Mike Tyson Visits DR Congo
(MENAFN) American boxing icon Mike Tyson paid a visit to Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Sunday in Kinshasa, marking the conclusion of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the legendary boxing bout, the ‘Rumble in the Jungle,’ between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.
This historic fight, held in 1974, remains one of the most memorable moments in boxing history.
Tyson described the meeting with President Tshisekedi as a “beautiful experience,” noting that their conversation included discussions about personal life and a range of possible collaborative efforts.
He also mentioned his intention to “return to the country in the coming days.”
According to the press service from the DR Congo’s presidency, Tyson also proudly acknowledged his Congolese ancestry during the visit.
Arriving in Kinshasa on Saturday, Tyson engaged with aspiring young boxers as part of the ongoing anniversary festivities.
At a media briefing held at the recently renamed Ali-Foreman Stadium—previously known as Stade Tata Raphael—Tyson shared heartfelt thoughts about the emotional impact of the location.
“I would love to be in the same room that Ali and Foreman were in. Yeah, I would like to do it, that’d be amazing,” he stated.
The ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ was staged on October 30, 1974, in Kinshasa and is widely regarded as one of boxing's most iconic clashes.
In a dramatic outcome, Ali shocked the global audience by defeating Foreman with a knockout in the eighth round.
