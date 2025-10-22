Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mol Unveils Trusted Employer Scheme To Advance Workplace Compliance


2025-10-22 04:00:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Labor (MoL) has hosted an introductory briefing for private sector companies on the“Trusted Employer Scheme” pilot, attended by MoL's Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The initiative was designed to enhance corporate compliance, strengthen confidence in the labour market, and promote sustainable, high-quality workplace practices.

