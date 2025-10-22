Mol Unveils Trusted Employer Scheme To Advance Workplace Compliance

Doha: The Ministry of Labor (MoL) has hosted an introductory briefing for private sector companies on the“Trusted Employer Scheme” pilot, attended by MoL's Assistant Undersecretary Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The initiative was designed to enhance corporate compliance, strengthen confidence in the labour market, and promote sustainable, high-quality workplace practices.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.