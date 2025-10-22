403
Dmitriev denies reports of canceling Trump-Putin summit
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, a key aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has dismissed claims that a planned meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in Budapest has been canceled.
Dmitriev made his statement after several US media outlets, citing an unnamed White House official, suggested there were no plans for a summit “in the immediate future.” Some reports interpreted this as indicating that the meeting had been postponed or scrapped indefinitely.
“Media is twisting the comment about the ‘immediate future’ to undercut the upcoming summit. Preparations continue,” Dmitriev wrote on X on Tuesday, responding to a Financial Times headline that read, “Trump and Putin cancel Budapest summit over Ukraine.”
As Russia’s presidential investment envoy, Dmitriev accompanied Putin during his rare in-person meeting with Trump in Alaska in August and also participated in the US-Russia discussions in Riyadh in February.
The two leaders had agreed during a phone call last week to meet in Hungary’s capital on an unspecified date. Speaking at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said he had not yet “made a determination” about the summit, adding that he did not want it to become “a wasted time.”
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó also weighed in on X, warning that “the pro-war political elite and their media” were trying to derail the planned summit, citing “a wave of leaks, fake news, and statements claiming that it won’t happen.”
