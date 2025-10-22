403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Commission chief urges Europe to take part in restoring Gaza
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for Europe to take a leading role in rebuilding Gaza and revitalizing efforts toward a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Addressing the European Parliament on Tuesday about the EU’s priorities for the coming year, von der Leyen emphasized that Europe’s independence and global influence depend on shaping the emerging world order, particularly within its neighboring regions.
"This is true in the Middle East, where Europe must play a role in rebuilding Gaza, in relaunching the two-state solution, as well as in encouraging the birth of a new Syria," she said.
Von der Leyen also reaffirmed the EU’s continued support for Ukraine and underscored the need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities against threats such as hybrid warfare, terrorism, and the security risks posed by climate change.
She linked the EU’s global ambitions to the strength of its internal democracy, stressing the importance of addressing citizens’ key concerns — including migration and child safety on social media platforms.
The Commission president reiterated the need to fully implement the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, enhance border security through Frontex, and crack down on human smugglers and traffickers. "Legal migration is welcome, and we will need more of it. But illegal migration is not, and we cannot tolerate the smugglers and traffickers working against our rules," she stated.
Turning to digital safety, von der Leyen said Europe must act to shield children from the negative effects of social media. She announced plans to establish a panel of experts to propose measures, including a potential digital minimum age, to ensure online protection for minors.
"And then we will act on this in the coming year. I really hope for your support. Because we should be absolutely clear that it should be parents who raise their children, not algorithms," she added.
Von der Leyen concluded by outlining that the Commission Work Program 2026 will prioritize enhancing competitiveness, improving defense readiness, and reinforcing democratic resilience to ensure Europe remains capable of decisive action both domestically and internationally.
Addressing the European Parliament on Tuesday about the EU’s priorities for the coming year, von der Leyen emphasized that Europe’s independence and global influence depend on shaping the emerging world order, particularly within its neighboring regions.
"This is true in the Middle East, where Europe must play a role in rebuilding Gaza, in relaunching the two-state solution, as well as in encouraging the birth of a new Syria," she said.
Von der Leyen also reaffirmed the EU’s continued support for Ukraine and underscored the need to strengthen Europe’s defense capabilities against threats such as hybrid warfare, terrorism, and the security risks posed by climate change.
She linked the EU’s global ambitions to the strength of its internal democracy, stressing the importance of addressing citizens’ key concerns — including migration and child safety on social media platforms.
The Commission president reiterated the need to fully implement the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, enhance border security through Frontex, and crack down on human smugglers and traffickers. "Legal migration is welcome, and we will need more of it. But illegal migration is not, and we cannot tolerate the smugglers and traffickers working against our rules," she stated.
Turning to digital safety, von der Leyen said Europe must act to shield children from the negative effects of social media. She announced plans to establish a panel of experts to propose measures, including a potential digital minimum age, to ensure online protection for minors.
"And then we will act on this in the coming year. I really hope for your support. Because we should be absolutely clear that it should be parents who raise their children, not algorithms," she added.
Von der Leyen concluded by outlining that the Commission Work Program 2026 will prioritize enhancing competitiveness, improving defense readiness, and reinforcing democratic resilience to ensure Europe remains capable of decisive action both domestically and internationally.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment