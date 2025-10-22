Hassan Al-Ghanim Elected Speaker, Hamda Al-Sulaiti Deputy Speaker

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council elected H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim as Speaker and H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti as Deputy Speaker by acclamation, in accordance with the Constitution and internal regulations governing the election of the Council's leadership for the legislative term.

The Shura Council yesterday held its first session of the first ordinary meeting of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 54th annual session, at the Council's headquarters, under the chairmanship of H E Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al-Khulaifi, the oldest member.

At the opening session of this term, Al-Khulaifi delivered a speech.

He highlighted the importance of this stage in the path of the Shura process in the beloved homeland, emphasising that the beginning of the Council's work in this term represents a new phase characterised by determination and sincere will to work diligently and effectively to meet citizens' aspirations and to continue following the wise leadership's path toward a brighter future.



He explained that this stage follows the implementation of constitutional amendments that reaffirmed the Shura Council's role and strengthened the values of public participation, opening a new chapter in the institutional, political, and legislative development of the State.

H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, Secretary-General of the Shura Council, read the agenda. Under the first item of the agenda, he read Decree No. (98) of 2025 calling the Shura Council to convene for its first ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the fifty-fourth annual session.

Under the second item, the honourable members of the Council took the constitutional oath in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and Article (8) of the Council's internal regulations.

Subsequently, in accordance with the Constitution and internal regulations, which stipulate the election of a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker during the first session of the term and for the duration of the legislative period, the Council unanimously elected H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim as Speaker of the Shura Council and H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al-Sulaiti as Deputy Speaker for the current legislative term.

On this occasion, Speaker of the Shura Council, expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the members for the great confidence they placed in him by electing him as Speaker, stressing that this trust represents a shared responsibility and a duty that requires teamwork and cooperation to strengthen the Council's role in carrying out its legislative and oversight functions and to contribute to supporting the State's progress and development.