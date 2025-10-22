Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Georgia, ADB Talk Advancing Infrastructure Within Middle Corridor

2025-10-22 02:05:53
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) Vice-President Inmin Yung, who arrived in Georgia to participate in the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ongoing and planned ADB projects in Georgia, including in the areas of transport and logistics, energy, and regional and municipal development. Both parties underlined the productive partnership between Georgia and the ADB in advancing the Middle Corridor, particularly in transport and logistics infrastructure.

The discussion also covered ADB's potential participation in Georgia's hydropower projects and a more active role in updating the country's Energy Development Strategy and Action Plan. Cooperation in railway reform, aviation infrastructure development, and the drafting of a tourism development strategy was also positively assessed.

The sides highlighted successful collaboration within the framework of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, which promotes regional connectivity and sustainable growth.

Both Kvrivishvili and Yung emphasized that the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum serves as an important regional platform for dialogue among political and business leaders on cooperation in transport, logistics, energy, aviation, digital communications, and tourism.

