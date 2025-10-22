Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Climbs By 1,050 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,280 (+2) Russian tanks, 23,447 (+11) armored fighting vehicles, 33,914 (+12) artillery systems, 1,524 multiple rocket launchers, 1,229 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,864 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 428 warplanes, 346 helicopters, 72,760 (+160) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 65,122 (+96) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,981 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.