Azerbaijan Declares End to Transit Limitations on Goods to Armenia
(MENAFN) President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan declared on Tuesday that all transit limitations on goods heading to Armenia have been lifted.
Speaking during his visit to Kazakhstan, Aliyev revealed that the first shipment under this new policy involved Kazakh grain destined for Armenia.
At a press conference in Astana, Aliyev highlighted that this development serves as a clear sign that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is not merely theoretical but is being actively realized.
The office of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded positively to the announcement, describing it as an important move toward enhancing regional connectivity and fostering trust.
This move follows a peace agreement signed on August 8 at the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump hosted both Aliyev and Pashinyan to mark an end to a decades-long border conflict.
