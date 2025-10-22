NC Calls Meeting Of Ruling Alliance Legislators Ahead Of Assembly Session, RS Polls

KO file photo

Srinagar- Ahead of the Assembly session and Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling National Conference has convened a meeting of its allies on Wednesday evening to discuss their strategy.

According to sources, the ruling party has also invited its ally, the Congress, to participate in the meeting, despite frosty relations between the two over the Rajya Sabha elections.

“We have been invited to meeting,” Congress Legislature Party leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, as per news agency KNO.

He said the Congress party is holding a meeting of its legislature party this evening.

“We will decide on participation in the joint meeting during our legislature party meeting,” he said.