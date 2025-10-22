Lecturer in the School of Languages and Cultures, The University of Queensland

Dr. Kinda AlSamara is a Lecturer in Arabic Studies and Culture at the University of Queensland, and an affiliate of Monash Global Peace and Security (Monash GPS), Monash University, Australia.

Her research focuses on women and gender in the Arab world, with particular emphasis on Egypt and the Levant, exploring how women's roles are shaped and represented in Arabic literature, urban life, and historical narratives.

Her work provides nuanced insights into how social, cultural, and historical contexts influence women's lives and experiences, highlighting the complex interactions of gender in Arab societies. Dr. AlSamara also examines the relationship between language and gender, exploring how linguistic discourses reflect and shape women's roles and experiences in Arab society.

–present Lecturer, The University of Queensland

2019 The University of Melbourne, Arabic studies

ExperienceEducation